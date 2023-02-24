Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO)’s stock price has decreased by -12.33 compared to its previous closing price of 0.87. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -21.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SOLO is 2.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SOLO is $4.40, which is $3.44 above the current price. The public float for SOLO is 107.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOLO on February 24, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

Understanding the 8.00% Volatility Levels of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s (SOLO) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) has seen a -21.49% decrease in the past week, with a -24.49% drop in the past month, and a -34.25% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.00% for SOLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.70% for SOLO stock, with a simple moving average of -38.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOLO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SOLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOLO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $9 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2020.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Speculative Buy” to SOLO, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 20th of the previous year.

SOLO Trading at -15.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.65%, as shares sank -23.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOLO fell by -21.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9878. In addition, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. saw 26.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SOLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2893.97 for the present operating margin

-308.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stands at -1967.22. Equity return is now at value -35.40, with -32.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.60.