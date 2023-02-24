Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB)’s stock price has decreased by -1.69 compared to its previous closing price of 2.37. However, the company has experienced a -14.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) is $8.57, which is $7.0 above the current market price. The public float for SPRB is 23.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPRB on February 24, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

Understanding the 10.88% Volatility Levels of Spruce Biosciences Inc.’s (SPRB) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, SPRB stock has gone down by -14.65%, with a monthly decline of -11.07% and a quarterly surge of 108.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.88% for Spruce Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.58% for SPRB stock, with a simple moving average of 37.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPRB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPRB stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for SPRB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SPRB in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $15 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPRB reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for SPRB stocks is “Speculative Buy” according to the report published on December 10th, 2021.

SPRB Trading at 8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.17%, as shares sank -16.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +128.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRB fell by -14.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.80. In addition, Spruce Biosciences Inc. saw 112.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPRB starting from Novo Holdings A/S, who purchase 2,208,000 shares at the price of $3.17 back on Feb 16. After this action, Novo Holdings A/S now owns 6,722,336 shares of Spruce Biosciences Inc., valued at $6,999,360 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRB

Equity return is now at value -46.60, with -40.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.36.