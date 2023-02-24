Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL)’s stock price has increased by 2.63 compared to its previous closing price of 41.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/26/21 that Rising Covid Cases Hang Heavy Over the Travel Industry, Again. How to Play the Stocks Now.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) is 9.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TNL is 1.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) is $55.00, which is $10.95 above the current market price. The public float for TNL is 79.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.39% of that float. On February 24, 2023, TNL’s average trading volume was 717.20K shares.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Stock Showcases -0.72% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) has seen a -3.48% decrease in the past week, with a 1.13% gain in the past month, and a 12.05% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for TNL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.72% for TNL stock, with a simple moving average of 1.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TNL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TNL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $49 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNL reach a price target of $31, previously predicting the price at $77. The rating they have provided for TNL stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 28th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to TNL, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

TNL Trading at 5.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNL fell by -3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.43. In addition, Travel + Leisure Co. saw 15.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNL starting from Savina James J, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $42.93 back on Feb 16. After this action, Savina James J now owns 4,460 shares of Travel + Leisure Co., valued at $515,160 using the latest closing price.

HERRERA GEORGE, the Director of Travel + Leisure Co., sale 882 shares at $38.58 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that HERRERA GEORGE is holding 0 shares at $34,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.66 for the present operating margin

+33.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Travel + Leisure Co. stands at +9.99. Equity return is now at value -44.20, with 5.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.