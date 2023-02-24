TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX)’s stock price has increased by 20.55 compared to its previous closing price of 64.54. However, the company has experienced a 15.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

, and the 36-month beta value for TMDX is at 1.53.

The average price suggested by analysts for TMDX is $78.60, which is -$13.2 below the current market price. The public float for TMDX is 30.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.30% of that float. The average trading volume for TMDX on February 24, 2023 was 342.20K shares.

An In-Depth Look at TransMedics Group Inc.’s (TMDX) Stock Performance

TMDX’s stock has seen a 15.53% increase for the week, with a 15.38% rise in the past month and a 34.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.76% for TransMedics Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.75% for TMDX stock, with a simple moving average of 65.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMDX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TMDX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TMDX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $48 based on the research report published on August 02nd of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMDX reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for TMDX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 08th, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to TMDX, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 07th of the previous year.

TMDX Trading at 25.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.25% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares surge +16.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMDX rose by +15.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +181.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.61. In addition, TransMedics Group Inc. saw 26.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMDX starting from Khayal Tamer I, who sale 4,070 shares at the price of $70.15 back on Feb 14. After this action, Khayal Tamer I now owns 1,300 shares of TransMedics Group Inc., valued at $285,510 using the latest closing price.

Hassanein Waleed H, the President & CEO of TransMedics Group Inc., sale 2,173 shares at $70.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Hassanein Waleed H is holding 389,112 shares at $152,284 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-130.29 for the present operating margin

+69.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransMedics Group Inc. stands at -146.11. Equity return is now at value -46.00, with -25.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.11.