Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR)’s stock price has increased by 2.12 compared to its previous closing price of 34.37. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

, and the 36-month beta value for SPR is at 1.65.

The average price suggested by analysts for SPR is $40.71, which is $5.05 above the current market price. The public float for SPR is 104.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.67% of that float. The average trading volume for SPR on February 24, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

Trading Update: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Stock Endures 5.10% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) has seen a -5.19% decrease in the past week, with a 3.94% gain in the past month, and a 40.40% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.10% for SPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.80% for SPR stock, with a simple moving average of 18.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SPR by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for SPR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $36 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPR reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for SPR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 11th, 2022.

SPR Trading at 7.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +6.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPR fell by -5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.50. In addition, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. saw 18.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPR starting from JOHNSON ROBERT D, who sale 500 shares at the price of $26.29 back on Dec 01. After this action, JOHNSON ROBERT D now owns 17,641 shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., valued at $13,145 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON ROBERT D, the Director of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., sale 500 shares at $29.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that JOHNSON ROBERT D is holding 18,141 shares at $14,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPR

Equity return is now at value -162.10, with -5.70 for asset returns.