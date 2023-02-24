Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU)’s stock price has increased by 6.32 compared to its previous closing price of 28.17. However, the company has experienced a -1.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/16/21 that Nio, Halliburton, Roblox: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) by analysts is $34.00, which is $2.55 above the current market price. The public float for YOU is 68.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.87% of that float. On February 24, 2023, the average trading volume of YOU was 1.06M shares.

Trading Update: Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Stock Endures 4.75% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) has gone down by -1.87% for the week, with a 4.14% rise in the past month and a 0.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.75% for YOU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.65% for YOU stock, with a simple moving average of 13.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YOU stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for YOU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YOU in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $40 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YOU reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for YOU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to YOU, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

YOU Trading at 2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YOU fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.80. In addition, Clear Secure Inc. saw 9.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YOU starting from GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., who sale 1,801,352 shares at the price of $29.00 back on Jan 26. After this action, GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. now owns 4,861,120 shares of Clear Secure Inc., valued at $52,239,208 using the latest closing price.

GAPCO AIV Interholdco (AC), L., the 10% Owner of Clear Secure Inc., sale 1,801,352 shares at $29.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that GAPCO AIV Interholdco (AC), L. is holding 4,861,120 shares at $52,239,208 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YOU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.71 for the present operating margin

+53.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clear Secure Inc. stands at -14.42. Equity return is now at value -25.10, with -8.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.