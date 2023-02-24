TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP)’s stock price has increased by 18.07 compared to its previous closing price of 3.62. However, the company has seen a 9.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/01/22 that Zhong Yang Financial Is the Latest Microcap IPO to Pop

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for TOP is 5.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOP on February 24, 2023 was 99.66K shares.

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Stock Showcases 3.81% 20-Day Moving Average

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has experienced a 9.74% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.36% drop in the past month, and a -8.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.95% for TOP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.81% for TOP stock, with a simple moving average of -64.28% for the last 200 days.

TOP Trading at -6.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.00%, as shares sank -12.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOP rose by +9.74%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.09. In addition, TOP Financial Group Limited saw -12.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.78 for the present operating margin

+64.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for TOP Financial Group Limited stands at +44.64.