NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR)’s stock price has decreased by -4.54 compared to its previous closing price of 82.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/18/21 that Walmart, Macy’s, Home Depot, AT&T: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

The 36-month beta value for NVCR is also noteworthy at 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for NVCR is $102.88, which is $26.14 above than the current price. The public float for NVCR is 103.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.76% of that float. The average trading volume of NVCR on February 24, 2023 was 986.22K shares.

The Volatility of NovoCure Limited’s (NVCR) Stock: A -11.00% Ratio for the Week

The stock of NovoCure Limited (NVCR) has seen a -11.00% decrease in the past week, with a -10.69% drop in the past month, and a 3.97% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.30% for NVCR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.84% for NVCR stock, with a simple moving average of 0.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVCR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NVCR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NVCR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $107 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVCR reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for NVCR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to NVCR, setting the target price at $89 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

NVCR Trading at -8.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares sank -13.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVCR fell by -11.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.21. In addition, NovoCure Limited saw 6.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVCR starting from Danziger Asaf, who sale 212,500 shares at the price of $108.74 back on Jan 05. After this action, Danziger Asaf now owns 13,583 shares of NovoCure Limited, valued at $23,106,230 using the latest closing price.

Leonard Frank X, the President, CNS Cancers US of NovoCure Limited, sale 39,507 shares at $112.25 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Leonard Frank X is holding 46,158 shares at $4,434,654 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.17 for the present operating margin

+78.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for NovoCure Limited stands at -10.91. Equity return is now at value -18.90, with -7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.53.