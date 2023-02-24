Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN)’s stock price has decreased by -2.78 compared to its previous closing price of 32.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Pinterest, Bakkt, Tesla, Facebook: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CWEN is $37.20, which is $6.99 above the current market price. The public float for CWEN is 81.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.39% of that float. The average trading volume for CWEN on February 24, 2023 was 565.02K shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Clearway Energy Inc.’s (CWEN) Stock

In the past week, CWEN stock has gone down by -6.76%, with a monthly decline of -6.99% and a quarterly plunge of -11.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.34% for Clearway Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.94% for CWEN stock, with a simple moving average of -10.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWEN

CIBC, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CWEN reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for CWEN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 10th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to CWEN, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

CWEN Trading at -5.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -6.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWEN fell by -6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.02. In addition, Clearway Energy Inc. saw -2.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWEN starting from Sotos Christopher S, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $35.23 back on Nov 15. After this action, Sotos Christopher S now owns 266,704 shares of Clearway Energy Inc., valued at $1,056,822 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.19 for the present operating margin

+27.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearway Energy Inc. stands at +3.36.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.