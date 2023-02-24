The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG)’s stock price has increased by 1.22 compared to its previous closing price of 34.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.66% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/05/23 that Carlyle to Name Banking Veteran Harvey Schwartz as CEO

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) is 10.38x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CG is 1.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is $43.73, which is $8.38 above the current market price. The public float for CG is 240.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.34% of that float. On February 24, 2023, CG’s average trading volume was 3.07M shares.

Examining the Volatility of The Carlyle Group Inc.’s (CG) Stock

The stock of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) has seen a -1.66% decrease in the past week, with a 1.19% rise in the past month, and a 20.30% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for CG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.79% for CG stock, with a simple moving average of 7.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CG stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for CG by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CG in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $36 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CG reach a price target of $38.50. The rating they have provided for CG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CG, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

CG Trading at 5.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +1.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CG fell by -1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.50. In addition, The Carlyle Group Inc. saw 16.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CG starting from Finn Christopher, who sale 20,756 shares at the price of $36.10 back on Feb 07. After this action, Finn Christopher now owns 982,654 shares of The Carlyle Group Inc., valued at $749,292 using the latest closing price.

Larson Bruce M., the Chief Human Resources Officer of The Carlyle Group Inc., sale 19,476 shares at $36.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Larson Bruce M. is holding 416,482 shares at $703,084 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.67 for the present operating margin

+63.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Carlyle Group Inc. stands at +34.12. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 5.70 for asset returns.