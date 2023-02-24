YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF)’s stock price has increased by 2.99 compared to its previous closing price of 11.37. however, the company has experienced a -1.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) is above average at 3.75x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is $12.42, which is -$3.79 below the current market price. The public float for YPF is 193.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YPF on February 24, 2023 was 2.59M shares.

The 75.35% Simple Moving Average of YPF Sociedad Anonima’s (YPF) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has seen a -1.43% decrease in the past week, with a -2.42% drop in the past month, and a 61.07% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.24% for YPF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.67% for YPF stock, with a simple moving average of 75.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YPF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YPF stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for YPF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for YPF in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $10.50 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to YPF, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on January 14th of the previous year.

YPF Trading at 13.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares sank -3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YPF fell by -1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +184.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.61. In addition, YPF Sociedad Anonima saw 27.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YPF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.19 for the present operating margin

+17.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for YPF Sociedad Anonima stands at +0.02. Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 8.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.