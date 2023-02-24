OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS)’s stock price has decreased by -12.93 compared to its previous closing price of 1.16. but the company has seen a -22.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) by analysts is $110.00, The public float for ONCS is 0.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.23% of that float. On February 24, 2023, the average trading volume of ONCS was 721.73K shares.

The -13.88% Decline of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s (ONCS) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) has gone down by -22.31% for the week, with a -52.58% drop in the past month and a -79.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.78% for ONCS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -38.30% for ONCS stock, with a simple moving average of -90.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCS stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ONCS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONCS in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $10 based on the research report published on March 08th of the previous year 2021.

Dawson James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONCS reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for ONCS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 27th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Neutral” to ONCS, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

ONCS Trading at -44.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.92%, as shares sank -50.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCS fell by -22.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5865. In addition, OncoSec Medical Incorporated saw -39.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONCS starting from DelAversano Robert J, who sale 40 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Feb 09. After this action, DelAversano Robert J now owns 1,008 shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated, valued at $55 using the latest closing price.

DelAversano Robert J, the VP, Finance of OncoSec Medical Incorporated, sale 283 shares at $0.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that DelAversano Robert J is holding 22,975 shares at $105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCS

Equity return is now at value -334.00, with -130.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.