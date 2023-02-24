Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI)’s stock price has increased by 4.93 compared to its previous closing price of 31.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/07/21 that Go Green With This Niche Play on Renewable Energy

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) is above average at 24.54x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.64.

The public float for HASI is 86.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HASI on February 24, 2023 was 561.00K shares.

The -13.88% Decline of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s (HASI) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, HASI stock has gone down by -9.81%, with a monthly decline of -4.24% and a quarterly surge of 5.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.88% for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.18% for HASI stock, with a simple moving average of -5.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HASI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HASI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HASI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HASI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $34 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HASI reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for HASI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 15th, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to HASI, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

HASI Trading at -2.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares sank -4.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HASI fell by -9.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.36. In addition, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. saw 12.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HASI starting from OSGOOD STEVEN G, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $32.10 back on Nov 10. After this action, OSGOOD STEVEN G now owns 29,281 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., valued at $32,100 using the latest closing price.

ARDISANA LIZABETH A, the Director of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., purchase 825 shares at $30.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that ARDISANA LIZABETH A is holding 825 shares at $25,406 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.71 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. stands at +17.31. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 2.00 for asset returns.