Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX)’s stock price has increased by 3.28 compared to its previous closing price of 55.75. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) is above average at 13.27x. The 36-month beta value for TEX is also noteworthy at 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TEX is $58.67, which is $1.35 above than the current price. The public float for TEX is 65.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.73% of that float. The average trading volume of TEX on February 24, 2023 was 707.00K shares.

Terex Corporation (TEX) Stock Observes 51.24% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Terex Corporation (TEX) has seen a 2.55% increase in the past week, with a 17.18% gain in the past month, and a 28.21% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.95% for TEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.35% for TEX stock, with a simple moving average of 51.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TEX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TEX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $63 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEX reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for TEX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to TEX, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

TEX Trading at 20.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.17% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +18.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEX rose by +2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.60. In addition, Terex Corporation saw 34.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEX starting from GEORGE AMY, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $56.00 back on Feb 22. After this action, GEORGE AMY now owns 103,172 shares of Terex Corporation, valued at $280,000 using the latest closing price.

SACHS DAVID A, the Director of Terex Corporation, sale 13,000 shares at $55.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that SACHS DAVID A is holding 394,994 shares at $721,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.77 for the present operating margin

+19.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terex Corporation stands at +6.80. Equity return is now at value 27.40, with 10.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.