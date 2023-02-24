TELUS Corporation (TU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU)’s stock price has decreased by -0.64 compared to its previous closing price of 20.24. However, the company has experienced a -1.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) is 23.44x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TU is 0.76.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for TELUS Corporation (TU) is $23.54, which is $3.77 above the current market price. The public float for TU is 1.42B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. On February 24, 2023, TU’s average trading volume was 1.59M shares.

TELUS Corporation (TU) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

TU’s stock has seen a -1.52% decrease for the week, with a -5.68% drop in the past month and a -6.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for TELUS Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.76% for TU stock, with a simple moving average of -7.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TU

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TU reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for TU stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on May 10th, 2022.

TU Trading at -1.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares sank -5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TU fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.84. In addition, TELUS Corporation saw 4.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TU

Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 3.10 for asset returns.