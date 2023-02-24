Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK)’s stock price has increased by 13.28 compared to its previous closing price of 37.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.61% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/15/21 that Not-So Supertankers Deserve a Look as Pandemic Fades

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 34.43x. and a 36-month beta value of -0.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) by analysts is $49.44, which is $3.2 above the current market price. The public float for TNK is 28.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.22% of that float. On February 24, 2023, the average trading volume of TNK was 438.60K shares.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Stock Experiences 46.03% Monthly Change

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) has experienced a 9.61% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 46.03% rise in the past month, and a 22.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.20% for TNK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.84% for TNK stock, with a simple moving average of 58.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TNK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNK reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for TNK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

TNK Trading at 33.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.54% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares surge +49.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNK rose by +9.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +157.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.87. In addition, Teekay Tankers Ltd. saw 37.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.76 for the present operating margin

-10.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teekay Tankers Ltd. stands at -44.69. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.