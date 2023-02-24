TCV Acquisition Corp. (TCVA): A Technical Analysis

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TCVA)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 10.16. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TCVA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1016.00x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TCVA is 41.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TCVA on February 24, 2023 was 224.01K shares.

Understanding the 0.31% Volatility Levels of TCV Acquisition Corp.’s (TCVA) Stock in the Past 30 Days

TCV Acquisition Corp. (TCVA) has seen a 0.10% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.84% gain in the past month and a 3.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.31% for TCVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.45% for TCVA stock, with a simple moving average of 3.19% for the last 200 days.

TCVA Trading at 1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.10%, as shares surge +0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCVA rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.12. In addition, TCV Acquisition Corp. saw 1.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TCVA

Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.51.