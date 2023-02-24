Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI)’s stock price has increased by 8.72 compared to its previous closing price of 86.71. however, the company has experienced a 1.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SMCI is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SMCI is $100.80, which is $6.53 above the current price. The public float for SMCI is 45.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMCI on February 24, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

The Volatility of Super Micro Computer Inc.’s (SMCI) Stock: A 1.37% Ratio for the Week

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) has seen a 1.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.47% gain in the past month and a 12.35% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.67% for SMCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.91% for SMCI stock, with a simple moving average of 43.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMCI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SMCI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SMCI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $55 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMCI reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for SMCI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 19th, 2022.

SMCI Trading at 14.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares surge +21.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMCI rose by +1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.09. In addition, Super Micro Computer Inc. saw 14.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMCI starting from Lin Judy L., who sale 500 shares at the price of $97.52 back on Feb 16. After this action, Lin Judy L. now owns 946 shares of Super Micro Computer Inc., valued at $48,760 using the latest closing price.

TUAN SHERMAN, the Director of Super Micro Computer Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $87.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that TUAN SHERMAN is holding 24,696 shares at $87,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.49 for the present operating margin

+15.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Super Micro Computer Inc. stands at +5.49. Equity return is now at value 37.70, with 18.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.