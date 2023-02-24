Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) Stock: A Value Analysis

Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI)’s stock price has decreased by -3.91 compared to its previous closing price of 153.80. but the company has seen a -6.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) is 71.88x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SUI is 0.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) is $166.30, which is $19.01 above the current market price. The public float for SUI is 122.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% of that float. On February 24, 2023, SUI’s average trading volume was 511.60K shares.

Navigating the Volatility of Sun Communities Inc.’s (SUI) Stock

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) has experienced a -6.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.60% drop in the past month, and a 2.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for SUI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.58% for SUI stock, with a simple moving average of -1.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUI

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SUI reach a price target of $185. The rating they have provided for SUI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 11th, 2022.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to SUI, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on April 20th of the previous year.

SUI Trading at -0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUI fell by -6.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.51. In addition, Sun Communities Inc. saw 3.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUI starting from Thelen Bruce, who sale 6,892 shares at the price of $165.40 back on Aug 09. After this action, Thelen Bruce now owns 25,120 shares of Sun Communities Inc., valued at $1,139,937 using the latest closing price.

LEWIS CLUNET R, the Director of Sun Communities Inc., sale 4,400 shares at $153.39 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that LEWIS CLUNET R is holding 26,400 shares at $674,926 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.71 for the present operating margin

+28.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sun Communities Inc. stands at +16.62. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 1.70 for asset returns.