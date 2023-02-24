Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO)’s stock price has increased by 6.35 compared to its previous closing price of 33.56. however, the company has experienced a 1.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) is above average at 11.31x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) is $37.38, which is $0.69 above the current market price. The public float for SHOO is 73.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SHOO on February 24, 2023 was 764.72K shares.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

SHOO’s stock has risen by 1.02% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.42% and a quarterly rise of 6.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.60% for Steven Madden Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.78% for SHOO stock, with a simple moving average of 9.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHOO stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SHOO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SHOO in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $29 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2022.

SHOO Trading at 6.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOO rose by +1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.14. In addition, Steven Madden Ltd. saw 11.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHOO starting from Smith Robert Garrett, who sale 2,222 shares at the price of $38.96 back on Jun 08. After this action, Smith Robert Garrett now owns 8,500 shares of Steven Madden Ltd., valued at $86,571 using the latest closing price.

Rosenfeld Edward R., the Chief Executive Officer of Steven Madden Ltd., sale 40,000 shares at $40.37 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Rosenfeld Edward R. is holding 790,210 shares at $1,614,696 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.49 for the present operating margin

+40.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steven Madden Ltd. stands at +10.22. Equity return is now at value 30.10, with 19.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.