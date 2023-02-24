SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC)’s stock price has increased by 0.95 compared to its previous closing price of 59.90. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/27/21 that Tesla, GameStop, UPS: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) is $68.60, which is $7.2 above the current market price. The public float for SSNC is 219.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SSNC on February 24, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

The -13.88% Decline of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (SSNC) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) has seen a -4.00% decrease in the past week, with a 5.02% rise in the past month, and a 18.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for SSNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.20% for SSNC stock, with a simple moving average of 7.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSNC

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SSNC reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for SSNC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to SSNC, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

SSNC Trading at 7.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSNC fell by -4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.33. In addition, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. saw 16.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSNC starting from Kanwar Rahul, who sale 73,232 shares at the price of $62.50 back on Aug 12. After this action, Kanwar Rahul now owns 50,000 shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., valued at $4,577,146 using the latest closing price.

Kanwar Rahul, the President & COO of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., sale 46,700 shares at $63.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Kanwar Rahul is holding 50,000 shares at $2,944,902 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.63 for the present operating margin

+47.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at +12.31. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.