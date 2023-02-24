SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN)’s stock price has decreased by -15.60 compared to its previous closing price of 31.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -15.03% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.14x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.70.

The average price predicted for SpartanNash Company (SPTN) by analysts is $33.75, which is $7.54 above the current market price. The public float for SPTN is 34.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.62% of that float. On February 24, 2023, the average trading volume of SPTN was 238.30K shares.

SpartanNash Company’s (SPTN) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

SpartanNash Company (SPTN) has seen a -15.03% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.61% decline in the past month and a -18.43% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for SPTN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.89% for SPTN stock, with a simple moving average of -16.84% for the last 200 days.

SPTN Trading at -15.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares sank -15.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPTN fell by -15.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.21. In addition, SpartanNash Company saw -12.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPTN starting from Proctor Hawthorne L., who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $31.27 back on Aug 23. After this action, Proctor Hawthorne L. now owns 30,708 shares of SpartanNash Company, valued at $140,715 using the latest closing price.

Mannelly Matthew, the Director of SpartanNash Company, sale 10,000 shares at $31.06 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Mannelly Matthew is holding 20,354 shares at $310,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPTN

Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 2.40 for asset returns.