Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR)’s stock price has increased by 12.89 compared to its previous closing price of 34.90. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/22 that Occidental Petroleum, Coinbase, fuboTV, Apple: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.00x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.90.

The public float for SNBR is 20.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.54% of that float. On February 24, 2023, the average trading volume of SNBR was 380.37K shares.

Sleep Number Corporation’s (SNBR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, SNBR stock has gone up by 10.89%, with a monthly gain of 25.28% and a quarterly surge of 32.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.13% for Sleep Number Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.74% for SNBR stock, with a simple moving average of 10.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNBR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SNBR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNBR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $49 based on the research report published on April 21st of the previous year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNBR reach a price target of $54, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for SNBR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 28th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to SNBR, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on February 04th of the previous year.

SNBR Trading at 26.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.69%, as shares surge +26.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNBR rose by +10.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.05. In addition, Sleep Number Corporation saw 51.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNBR starting from HOWARD JULIE, who purchase 6,500 shares at the price of $26.30 back on Nov 07. After this action, HOWARD JULIE now owns 13,670 shares of Sleep Number Corporation, valued at $170,982 using the latest closing price.

HARRISON MICHAEL J, the Director of Sleep Number Corporation, sale 3,620 shares at $48.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that HARRISON MICHAEL J is holding 4,208 shares at $173,849 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNBR

Equity return is now at value -12.00, with 5.70 for asset returns.