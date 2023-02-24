Should You Invest in Waste Management Inc. (WM) Now?

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.77 compared to its previous closing price of 152.15. However, the company has seen a -0.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Trash Can Be Treasure. 3 Garbage Stocks to Buy Now.

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WM is at 0.72.

The public float for WM is 407.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.98% of that float. The average trading volume for WM on February 24, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

Real-Time Update: Waste Management Inc. (WM) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

Waste Management Inc. (WM) has seen a -0.76% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.85% decline in the past month and a -7.26% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for WM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.01% for WM stock, with a simple moving average of -5.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $165 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WM reach a price target of $183. The rating they have provided for WM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to WM, setting the target price at $171 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

WM Trading at -3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WM fell by -0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.41. In addition, Waste Management Inc. saw -3.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WM starting from Nagy Leslie K, who sale 60 shares at the price of $153.40 back on Feb 21. After this action, Nagy Leslie K now owns 6,010 shares of Waste Management Inc., valued at $9,204 using the latest closing price.

Carrasco Rafael, the SVP Operations of Waste Management Inc., sale 55 shares at $153.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Carrasco Rafael is holding 12,100 shares at $8,459 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WM

Equity return is now at value 31.80, with 7.40 for asset returns.