Should You Invest in Expion360 Inc. (XPON) Now?

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON)’s stock price has increased by 42.39 compared to its previous closing price of 2.76. but the company has seen a 6.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for XPON is $4.25, which is $0.32 above the current market price. The public float for XPON is 3.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.51% of that float. The average trading volume for XPON on February 24, 2023 was 3.23M shares.

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) Stock Records 241.74% Quarterly Movement

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) has experienced a 6.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 101.54% rise in the past month, and a 241.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.23% for XPON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 52.63% for XPON stock, with a simple moving average of 63.76% for the last 200 days.

XPON Trading at 92.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.26%, as shares surge +115.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +241.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPON rose by +6.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.68. In addition, Expion360 Inc. saw 70.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XPON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.97 for the present operating margin

+36.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expion360 Inc. stands at -104.50.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.02.