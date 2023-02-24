Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.21 compared to its previous closing price of 70.46. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Service Corporation International (SCI) is $81.60, which is $11.99 above the current market price. The public float for SCI is 149.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCI on February 24, 2023 was 887.82K shares.

Service Corporation International (SCI) Stock Observes 3.20% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Service Corporation International (SCI) has gone down by -0.57% for the week, with a -1.68% drop in the past month and a -1.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.27% for SCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.21% for SCI stock, with a simple moving average of 3.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCI stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for SCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCI in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $72 based on the research report published on October 07th of the previous year 2022.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Buy” to SCI, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

SCI Trading at -1.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -2.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCI fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.84. In addition, Service Corporation International saw 0.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCI starting from RYAN THOMAS L, who sale 11,049 shares at the price of $70.87 back on Feb 22. After this action, RYAN THOMAS L now owns 962,409 shares of Service Corporation International, valued at $783,043 using the latest closing price.

RYAN THOMAS L, the President, CEO & Chairman of Service Corporation International, sale 120,653 shares at $70.86 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that RYAN THOMAS L is holding 962,409 shares at $8,549,628 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.33 for the present operating margin

+28.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Service Corporation International stands at +13.76. Equity return is now at value 32.20, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.