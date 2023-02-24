SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL)’s stock price has decreased by -1.23 compared to its previous closing price of 16.20. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/13/22 that SciPlay Appoints Jim Bombassei as Chief Financial Officer

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SCPL is at 0.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SCPL is $16.91, which is $1.0 above the current market price. The public float for SCPL is 21.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.45% of that float. The average trading volume for SCPL on February 24, 2023 was 157.95K shares.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

SCPL stock saw a decrease of -1.48% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.15% and a quarterly a decrease of 5.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.50% for SciPlay Corporation (SCPL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.33% for SCPL stock, with a simple moving average of 14.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCPL stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for SCPL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SCPL in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $15 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCPL reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for SCPL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 11th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to SCPL, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 23rd of the previous year.

SCPL Trading at -0.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCPL fell by -1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.36. In addition, SciPlay Corporation saw -0.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SCPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.93 for the present operating margin

+66.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for SciPlay Corporation stands at +3.18. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.72.