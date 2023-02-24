Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL)’s stock price has increased by 0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 71.51. However, the company has seen a -5.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/07/23 that Royal Caribbean Beats Earnings Estimates and Signals Strong Bookings

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RCL is 2.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is $77.80, which is $6.29 above the current market price. The public float for RCL is 219.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.12% of that float. On February 24, 2023, RCL’s average trading volume was 3.73M shares.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has seen a -5.33% decrease in the past week, with a 12.08% rise in the past month, and a 22.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.39% for RCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.24% for RCL stock, with a simple moving average of 41.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RCL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RCL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $78 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCL reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for RCL stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to RCL, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

RCL Trading at 16.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +12.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCL fell by -5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.53. In addition, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. saw 45.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCL starting from Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, who sale 13,600 shares at the price of $58.19 back on Dec 13. After this action, Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander now owns 21,064,632 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., valued at $791,421 using the latest closing price.

Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, the Director of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., sale 78,927 shares at $57.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander is holding 21,078,232 shares at $4,498,973 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.50 for the present operating margin

+9.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stands at -24.39. Equity return is now at value -114.10, with -13.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.