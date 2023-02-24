Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.29 compared to its previous closing price of 67.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.57% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) is above average at 20.22x. The 36-month beta value for QSR is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for QSR is $71.39, which is $4.87 above than the current price. The public float for QSR is 300.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.53% of that float. The average trading volume of QSR on February 24, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

Make Informed Decisions with Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Stock Updates

QSR stock saw a decrease of -0.57% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.01% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.41% for QSR stock, with a simple moving average of 11.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSR stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for QSR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for QSR in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $76 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QSR reach a price target of $73, previously predicting the price at $71. The rating they have provided for QSR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to QSR, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

QSR Trading at -1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares sank -3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSR fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.23. In addition, Restaurant Brands International Inc. saw 1.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSR starting from Cil Jose E., who sale 21,998 shares at the price of $65.04 back on Jan 04. After this action, Cil Jose E. now owns 177,293 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc., valued at $1,430,756 using the latest closing price.

Kobza Joshua, the COO of Restaurant Brands International Inc., sale 19,079 shares at $65.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Kobza Joshua is holding 377,321 shares at $1,240,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.31 for the present operating margin

+56.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Restaurant Brands International Inc. stands at +15.50. Equity return is now at value 36.20, with 3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.