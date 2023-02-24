Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO)’s stock price has decreased by -1.94 compared to its previous closing price of 73.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is above average at 21.18x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.23.

The public float for SCCO is 85.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SCCO on February 24, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

Real-Time Update: Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has gone down by -4.26% for the week, with a -4.14% drop in the past month and a 26.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.04% for SCCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.56% for SCCO stock, with a simple moving average of 27.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCCO

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCCO reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for SCCO stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to SCCO, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

SCCO Trading at 3.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCCO fell by -4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.79. In addition, Southern Copper Corporation saw 19.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCCO starting from VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $74.94 back on Mar 11. After this action, VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA now owns 374,966 shares of Southern Copper Corporation, valued at $14,987,600 using the latest closing price.

VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA, the Chairman of the Board of Southern Copper Corporation, sale 100,000 shares at $74.97 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA is holding 574,966 shares at $7,497,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCCO

Equity return is now at value 37.00, with 16.60 for asset returns.