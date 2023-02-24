RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ)’s stock price has increased by 2.12 compared to its previous closing price of 11.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.33% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is $14.89, which is $3.35 above the current market price. The public float for RLJ is 158.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RLJ on February 24, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

Real-Time Update: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, RLJ stock has gone down by -5.33%, with a monthly decline of -0.86% and a quarterly plunge of -1.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.04% for RLJ Lodging Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.77% for RLJ stock, with a simple moving average of -2.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLJ stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for RLJ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RLJ in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $20 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLJ reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for RLJ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 14th, 2022.

RLJ Trading at 0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -3.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLJ fell by -5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.10. In addition, RLJ Lodging Trust saw 8.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLJ starting from Gibson Patricia L, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $10.47 back on Sep 23. After this action, Gibson Patricia L now owns 79,635 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust, valued at $52,350 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS NATHANIEL A, the Director of RLJ Lodging Trust, sale 40,000 shares at $14.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that DAVIS NATHANIEL A is holding 62,674 shares at $576,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.37 for the present operating margin

-0.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for RLJ Lodging Trust stands at -38.85. Equity return is now at value -0.90, with -0.40 for asset returns.