PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE)’s stock price has increased by 5.80 compared to its previous closing price of 61.93. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PDCE is 2.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for PDCE is $88.80, which is $23.86 above the current price. The public float for PDCE is 90.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PDCE on February 24, 2023 was 863.48K shares.

Real-Time Update: PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) has seen a -1.67% decrease in the past week, with a -4.59% drop in the past month, and a -10.10% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.08% for PDCE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.17% for PDCE stock, with a simple moving average of -0.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDCE stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for PDCE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PDCE in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $97 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PDCE reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for PDCE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to PDCE, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

PDCE Trading at 1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -4.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDCE fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.47. In addition, PDC Energy Inc. saw 3.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDCE starting from Peterson Lynn A, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $65.78 back on Feb 15. After this action, Peterson Lynn A now owns 240,167 shares of PDC Energy Inc., valued at $460,460 using the latest closing price.

Meyers R Scott, the EVP, CFO of PDC Energy Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $66.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Meyers R Scott is holding 179,704 shares at $166,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.11 for the present operating margin

+57.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for PDC Energy Inc. stands at +20.42. Equity return is now at value 57.90, with 28.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.