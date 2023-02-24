Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF)’s stock price has decreased by -2.07 compared to its previous closing price of 109.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.81% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) is $128.50, which is $20.53 above the current market price. The public float for RJF is 193.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RJF on February 24, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

RJF’s stock has fallen by -5.81% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.33% and a quarterly drop of -12.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for Raymond James Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.67% for RJF stock, with a simple moving average of 2.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RJF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RJF stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for RJF by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for RJF in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $120 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RJF reach a price target of $127. The rating they have provided for RJF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to RJF, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

RJF Trading at -3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RJF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -9.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RJF fell by -5.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.96. In addition, Raymond James Financial Inc. saw 0.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RJF starting from Perry Jodi, who sale 6,343 shares at the price of $112.30 back on Feb 06. After this action, Perry Jodi now owns 7,150 shares of Raymond James Financial Inc., valued at $712,319 using the latest closing price.

Raney Steven M, the President & CEO RJBank of Raymond James Financial Inc., sale 5,577 shares at $107.58 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Raney Steven M is holding 56,537 shares at $599,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RJF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.11 for the present operating margin

+94.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Raymond James Financial Inc. stands at +13.48. Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 2.00 for asset returns.