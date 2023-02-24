Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO)’s stock price has increased by 2.86 compared to its previous closing price of 100.21. However, the company has experienced a -2.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/21 that Tesla, Moderna, Zillow, Qualcomm, Qorvo: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

The price-to-earnings ratio for Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) is above average at 24.20x. The 36-month beta value for QRVO is also noteworthy at 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 19 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for QRVO is $108.85, which is $4.35 above than the current price. The public float for QRVO is 99.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. The average trading volume of QRVO on February 24, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, QRVO stock has gone down by -2.08%, with a monthly decline of -4.65% and a quarterly surge of 8.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.34% for Qorvo Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.17% for QRVO stock, with a simple moving average of 6.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRVO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for QRVO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QRVO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $120 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QRVO reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for QRVO stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to QRVO, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on October 24th of the previous year.

QRVO Trading at 2.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -6.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRVO fell by -2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.10. In addition, Qorvo Inc. saw 13.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRVO starting from FEGO PAUL J, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $105.26 back on Feb 15. After this action, FEGO PAUL J now owns 26,161 shares of Qorvo Inc., valued at $315,780 using the latest closing price.

CREVISTON STEVEN E, the SVP, Connectivity & Sensors of Qorvo Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $105.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that CREVISTON STEVEN E is holding 71,793 shares at $315,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.02 for the present operating margin

+49.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qorvo Inc. stands at +22.24. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.