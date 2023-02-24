Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG)’s stock price has increased by 20.21 compared to its previous closing price of 8.76. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) is $12.14, which is $0.54 above the current market price. The public float for LUNG is 36.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LUNG on February 24, 2023 was 447.06K shares.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) Stock Observes -23.09% 200-Day Moving Average

LUNG’s stock has risen by 12.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.25% and a quarterly rise of 91.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.38% for Pulmonx Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.08% for LUNG stock, with a simple moving average of -23.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUNG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LUNG by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LUNG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LUNG reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for LUNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to LUNG, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

LUNG Trading at 25.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.29%, as shares surge +20.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUNG rose by +12.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.08. In addition, Pulmonx Corporation saw 24.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUNG starting from French Glendon E. III, who sale 3,631 shares at the price of $5.93 back on Dec 01. After this action, French Glendon E. III now owns 1,034,313 shares of Pulmonx Corporation, valued at $21,532 using the latest closing price.

Sung Derrick, the Chief Financial Officer of Pulmonx Corporation, sale 1,069 shares at $5.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Sung Derrick is holding 262,746 shares at $6,339 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-97.70 for the present operating margin

+73.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pulmonx Corporation stands at -100.51. Equity return is now at value -32.40, with -26.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.85.