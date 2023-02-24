Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR)’s stock price has increased by 4.29 compared to its previous closing price of 65.21. however, the company has experienced a 6.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/20/21 that Procore Technologies Aims to Digitize Construction. Its IPO Gained 31%.

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PCOR is $76.93, which is $8.68 above the current market price. The public float for PCOR is 121.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.05% of that float. The average trading volume for PCOR on February 24, 2023 was 756.45K shares.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) has gone up by 6.37% for the week, with a 24.24% rise in the past month and a 39.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.80% for PCOR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.21% for PCOR stock, with a simple moving average of 31.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCOR stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for PCOR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCOR in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $70 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Buy” to PCOR, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

PCOR Trading at 26.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares surge +24.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCOR rose by +6.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.22. In addition, Procore Technologies Inc. saw 44.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCOR starting from Courtemanche Craig F. Jr., who sale 24,200 shares at the price of $55.37 back on Feb 01. After this action, Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. now owns 3,608,694 shares of Procore Technologies Inc., valued at $1,339,919 using the latest closing price.

Courtemanche Craig F. Jr., the CEO & President of Procore Technologies Inc., sale 24,200 shares at $46.91 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. is holding 3,632,894 shares at $1,135,229 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.74 for the present operating margin

+79.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procore Technologies Inc. stands at -51.51. Equity return is now at value -21.30, with -14.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.