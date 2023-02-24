Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH)’s stock price has decreased by -2.47 compared to its previous closing price of 3.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a -15.96% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) is $5.99, which is $2.99 above the current market price. The public float for PRCH is 82.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PRCH on February 24, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

Porch Group Inc.’s (PRCH) Stock: A -3.56% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, PRCH stock has gone down by -15.96%, with a monthly gain of 28.46% and a quarterly surge of 92.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.68% for Porch Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.56% for PRCH stock, with a simple moving average of 26.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRCH

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRCH reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for PRCH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 10th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to PRCH, setting the target price at $3.25 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

PRCH Trading at 24.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.22%, as shares surge +33.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRCH fell by -15.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.32. In addition, Porch Group Inc. saw 68.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRCH starting from Park West Asset Management LLC, who purchase 407,874 shares at the price of $2.31 back on Jan 25. After this action, Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,267,707 shares of Porch Group Inc., valued at $940,965 using the latest closing price.

Park West Asset Management LLC, the 10% Owner of Porch Group Inc., purchase 760,000 shares at $2.46 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that Park West Asset Management LLC is holding 11,859,833 shares at $1,871,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.42 for the present operating margin

+69.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Porch Group Inc. stands at -55.40. Equity return is now at value -74.40, with -13.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.