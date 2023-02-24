Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA)’s stock price has decreased by -7.40 compared to its previous closing price of 89.03. however, the company has experienced a -11.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 69.75x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by analysts is $93.25, which is $13.99 above the current market price. The public float for ORA is 55.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.79% of that float. On February 24, 2023, the average trading volume of ORA was 341.43K shares.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) Stock Faces 2.97% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) has seen a -11.31% decrease in the past week, with a -10.60% drop in the past month, and a -8.40% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for ORA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.24% for ORA stock, with a simple moving average of -5.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ORA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ORA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $92 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORA reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for ORA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ORA, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on January 26th of the previous year.

ORA Trading at -7.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -10.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORA fell by -11.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.37. In addition, Ormat Technologies Inc. saw -4.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORA starting from ORIX CORP, who sale 562,500 shares at the price of $87.75 back on Nov 25. After this action, ORIX CORP now owns 6,676,077 shares of Ormat Technologies Inc., valued at $49,359,375 using the latest closing price.

ORIX CORP, the 10% Owner of Ormat Technologies Inc., sale 3,750,000 shares at $87.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that ORIX CORP is holding 7,238,577 shares at $329,062,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.35 for the present operating margin

+39.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ormat Technologies Inc. stands at +9.36. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.