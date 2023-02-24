Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH)’s stock price has increased by 10.53 compared to its previous closing price of 28.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.62% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for OPCH is at 1.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OPCH is $39.33, which is $6.27 above the current market price. The public float for OPCH is 155.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.14% of that float. The average trading volume for OPCH on February 24, 2023 was 924.37K shares.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) has seen a 9.62% increase in the past week, with a 13.68% rise in the past month, and a 13.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for OPCH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.86% for OPCH stock, with a simple moving average of 4.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPCH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OPCH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPCH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $25 based on the research report published on July 19th of the previous year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPCH reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for OPCH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 22nd, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to OPCH, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

OPCH Trading at 9.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +11.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPCH rose by +9.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.94. In addition, Option Care Health Inc. saw 6.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPCH starting from Pate R Carter, who sale 1,928 shares at the price of $31.97 back on Oct 03. After this action, Pate R Carter now owns 95,530 shares of Option Care Health Inc., valued at $61,638 using the latest closing price.

Pate R Carter, the Director of Option Care Health Inc., sale 1,923 shares at $30.65 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Pate R Carter is holding 97,458 shares at $58,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.55 for the present operating margin

+20.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Option Care Health Inc. stands at +4.07. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 6.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.