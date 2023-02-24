Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD)’s stock price has decreased by -3.54 compared to its previous closing price of 17.49. However, the company has experienced a -4.58% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NOMD is 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NOMD is $21.10, which is $6.13 above the current price. The public float for NOMD is 145.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOMD on February 24, 2023 was 657.75K shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Nomad Foods Limited’s (NOMD) Stock

The stock of Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) has seen a -4.58% decrease in the past week, with a -2.82% drop in the past month, and a 2.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for NOMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.59% for NOMD stock, with a simple moving average of -4.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOMD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for NOMD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NOMD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $20 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOMD reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for NOMD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to NOMD, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on January 27th of the previous year.

NOMD Trading at -2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares sank -3.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOMD fell by -4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.65. In addition, Nomad Foods Limited saw -2.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.99 for the present operating margin

+28.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nomad Foods Limited stands at +6.94. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.