NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW)’s stock price has increased by 3.05 compared to its previous closing price of 12.45. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NOW Inc. (DNOW) is $15.33, which is $2.5 above the current market price. The public float for DNOW is 108.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DNOW on February 24, 2023 was 565.17K shares.

Navigating the Volatility of NOW Inc.’s (DNOW) Stock

In the past week, DNOW stock has gone down by -8.09%, with a monthly decline of -2.51% and a quarterly surge of 2.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.78% for NOW Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.42% for DNOW stock, with a simple moving average of 10.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNOW stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for DNOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DNOW in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $13 based on the research report published on July 08th of the previous year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNOW reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for DNOW stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 04th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to DNOW, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

DNOW Trading at -1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares sank -3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNOW fell by -8.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.69. In addition, NOW Inc. saw 1.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.