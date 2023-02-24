NatWest Group plc (NWG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG)’s stock price has increased by 0.72 compared to its previous closing price of 6.92. However, the company has experienced a -5.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NWG is 1.24.

The public float for NWG is 2.47B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NWG on February 24, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Stock Records 13.52% Quarterly Movement

NWG stock saw a decrease of -5.68% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.19% and a quarterly a decrease of 13.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.37% for NatWest Group plc (NWG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.81% for NWG stock, with a simple moving average of 15.30% for the last 200 days.

NWG Trading at -1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares sank -8.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWG fell by -5.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.45. In addition, NatWest Group plc saw 7.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NWG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.85 for the present operating margin

The net margin for NatWest Group plc stands at +21.25. The total capital return value is set at 3.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.59. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on NatWest Group plc (NWG), the company’s capital structure generated 292.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.55. Total debt to assets is 14.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 193.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.