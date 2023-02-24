Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) Stock: A Value Analysis

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVLA)’s stock price has increased by 23.16 compared to its previous closing price of 2.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVLA) is 8.19x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) is $12.50, The public float for MVLA is 46.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. On February 24, 2023, MVLA’s average trading volume was 264.65K shares.

Evaluating the Impact of 23.16 Increase on Movella Holdings Inc.’s (MVLA) Stock

Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) has experienced a 9.69% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -65.35% drop in the past month, and a -64.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 74.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 28.06% for MVLA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -54.02% for MVLA stock, with a simple moving average of -63.69% for the last 200 days.

MVLA Trading at -61.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MVLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 74.93%, as shares sank -64.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MVLA rose by +12.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.31. In addition, Movella Holdings Inc. saw -65.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MVLA

Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 4.30 for asset returns.