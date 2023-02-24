Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Stock: A Value Analysis

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST)’s stock price has increased by 0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 102.33. However, the company has seen a -2.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/13/22 that Monster Beverage Buys Owner of Craft Breweries Cigar City, Oskar Blues for $330 Million

The price-to-earnings ratio for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is 45.34x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MNST is 0.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is $109.56, which is $6.37 above the current market price. The public float for MNST is 372.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% of that float. On February 24, 2023, MNST’s average trading volume was 1.89M shares.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

MNST’s stock has fallen by -2.29% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.32% and a quarterly rise of 1.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.55% for Monster Beverage Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.53% for MNST stock, with a simple moving average of 8.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNST stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MNST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MNST in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $121 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNST reach a price target of $115, previously predicting the price at $105. The rating they have provided for MNST stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to MNST, setting the target price at $97 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

MNST Trading at 0.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares sank -0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNST fell by -2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.19. In addition, Monster Beverage Corporation saw 1.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNST starting from Carling Guy, who sale 12,256 shares at the price of $102.42 back on Dec 01. After this action, Carling Guy now owns 13,645 shares of Monster Beverage Corporation, valued at $1,255,260 using the latest closing price.

Tirre Emelie, the President of the Americas of Monster Beverage Corporation, sale 74,998 shares at $98.96 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Tirre Emelie is holding 21,038 shares at $7,421,802 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.53 for the present operating margin

+56.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monster Beverage Corporation stands at +24.86. Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 15.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.