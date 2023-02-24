MGO Global Inc. (MGOL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MGOL)’s stock price has increased by 9.95 compared to its previous closing price of 1.91. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The public float for MGOL is 5.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.51% of that float. The average trading volume for MGOL on February 24, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

Examining the Volatility of MGO Global Inc.’s (MGOL) Stock

The volatility ratio for the week is 19.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.20% for MGO Global Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.73% for MGOL stock, with a simple moving average of -20.48% for the last 200 days.

MGOL Trading at -20.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.93%, as shares sank -24.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGOL rose by +5.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1900. In addition, MGO Global Inc. saw -54.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.