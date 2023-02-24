MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA)’s stock price has increased by 2.63 compared to its previous closing price of 10.65. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MFA is 101.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.24% of that float. On February 24, 2023, the average trading volume of MFA was 1.31M shares.

Understanding the 2.64% Volatility Levels of MFA Financial Inc.’s (MFA) Stock in the Past 30 Days

MFA’s stock has fallen by -1.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.70% and a quarterly rise of 1.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.64% for MFA Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.21% for MFA stock, with a simple moving average of -1.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MFA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MFA stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for MFA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MFA in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $12.50 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MFA reach a price target of $12.75. The rating they have provided for MFA stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 18th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to MFA, setting the target price at $5.25 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

MFA Trading at -0.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -3.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFA fell by -1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.39. In addition, MFA Financial Inc. saw 10.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MFA starting from STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL, who sale 10,188,539 shares at the price of $10.07 back on Jan 09. After this action, STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL now owns 0 shares of MFA Financial Inc., valued at $102,632,210 using the latest closing price.

STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL, the 10% Owner of MFA Financial Inc., sale 450,000 shares at $10.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL is holding 10,188,539 shares at $4,723,065 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MFA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+87.32 for the present operating margin

+92.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for MFA Financial Inc. stands at +67.13. Equity return is now at value -10.00, with -2.40 for asset returns.