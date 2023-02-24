Mativ Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MATV)’s stock price has increased by 10.74 compared to its previous closing price of 25.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Mativ Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MATV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MATV is at 0.82.

The public float for MATV is 53.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.33% of that float. The average trading volume for MATV on February 24, 2023 was 346.59K shares.

Mativ Holdings Inc. (MATV) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Mativ Holdings Inc. (MATV) has seen a 6.00% increase in the past week, with a 10.01% gain in the past month, and a 44.69% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for MATV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.08% for MATV stock, with a simple moving average of 20.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MATV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MATV stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for MATV by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for MATV in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $32 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

MATV Trading at 18.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MATV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares surge +9.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MATV rose by +6.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.70. In addition, Mativ Holdings Inc. saw 36.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MATV starting from Keenan Jeffrey, who purchase 4,902 shares at the price of $19.83 back on Dec 19. After this action, Keenan Jeffrey now owns 300,000 shares of Mativ Holdings Inc., valued at $97,207 using the latest closing price.

Keenan Jeffrey, the Director of Mativ Holdings Inc., purchase 5,399 shares at $19.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Keenan Jeffrey is holding 295,098 shares at $106,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MATV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.25 for the present operating margin

+23.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mativ Holdings Inc. stands at +6.09. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.