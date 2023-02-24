Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN)’s stock price has increased by 7.69 compared to its previous closing price of 1.17. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/02/21 that AMC, Square, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MRIN is 0.56.

The average price recommended by analysts for Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is $14.00, The public float for MRIN is 15.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% of that float. On February 24, 2023, MRIN’s average trading volume was 1.09M shares.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) has gone down by -1.56% for the week, with a 9.57% rise in the past month and a 8.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.99% for MRIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.98% for MRIN stock, with a simple moving average of -15.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRIN

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRIN reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for MRIN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 06th, 2016.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to MRIN, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

MRIN Trading at 10.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.71%, as shares surge +3.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRIN fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2375. In addition, Marin Software Incorporated saw 26.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MRIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.84 for the present operating margin

+46.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marin Software Incorporated stands at -53.01. Equity return is now at value -43.50, with -34.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.75.