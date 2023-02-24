First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF)’s stock price has decreased by -3.10 compared to its previous closing price of 58.31. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.28x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.28.

The public float for FAF is 100.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.08% of that float. On February 24, 2023, the average trading volume of FAF was 632.87K shares.

Make Informed Decisions with First American Financial Corporation (FAF) Stock Updates

The stock of First American Financial Corporation (FAF) has gone down by -7.44% for the week, with a -7.79% drop in the past month and a 7.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.62% for FAF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.22% for FAF stock, with a simple moving average of 3.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FAF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FAF stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FAF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FAF in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $72 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FAF reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for FAF stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to FAF, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on April 01st of the previous year.

FAF Trading at -1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -7.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAF fell by -7.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.68. In addition, First American Financial Corporation saw 7.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAF starting from Leavell Christopher Michael, who sale 39,206 shares at the price of $59.61 back on May 23. After this action, Leavell Christopher Michael now owns 166,465 shares of First American Financial Corporation, valued at $2,336,913 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First American Financial Corporation stands at +3.46. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.