Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV)’s stock price has increased by 2.58 compared to its previous closing price of 7.37. However, the company has seen a -0.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) is above average at 4.21x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for AIV is 138.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AIV on February 24, 2023 was 881.29K shares.

Make Informed Decisions with Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Stock Updates

In the past week, AIV stock has gone down by -0.66%, with a monthly decline of -1.05% and a quarterly plunge of -5.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for Apartment Investment and Management Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.48% for AIV stock, with a simple moving average of 1.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIV stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for AIV by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AIV in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $41 based on the research report published on December 04th of the previous year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIV reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for AIV stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on September 18th, 2020.

AIV Trading at 0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -0.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIV fell by -0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.60. In addition, Apartment Investment and Management Company saw 6.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIV starting from Leupp Jay P, who purchase 2,145 shares at the price of $6.31 back on May 31. After this action, Leupp Jay P now owns 2,145 shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company, valued at $13,545 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.38 for the present operating margin

+10.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apartment Investment and Management Company stands at -3.48. Equity return is now at value 44.60, with 11.50 for asset returns.